Graffiti artist wannabe attacks Markdale neighbourhood

Five streets in Markdale bear the scars of spray paint after a random graffiti attack.

Police received a slew of calls from residences on Lawler Drive, Edith Avenue, Main Street East, Stonebrook Way and George Street in Markdale, 45 kilometres southwest of Collingwood Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found vehicles, garage doors and residences covered in graffiti.

Police are now looking for anyone who has information or video surveillance between Tuesday at 10 p.m. and Wednesday at 6:52 a.m. of the areas of Lawler Drive, Edith Avenue, Main Street East, Stonebrook Way and George Street to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.