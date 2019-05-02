

The Canadian Press





A glimmer of hope appears in the flood waters on Thursday where for the first time in 10 days there are signs water levels are holding steady after what has been called historical flooding in Bracebridge.

In a statement, the town says that the north branch of the Muskoka River is receding, with water levels expected to decrease today and overnight.

Mayor Graydon Smith tells CTV News that “the South Branch of the river is still a concern with fast flowing waters, the mouth of the river area is critical.”

The Township of Muskoka Lakes, meanwhile, says waters continue to rise on some of its waterways -- by 2.5 centimetres on Lake Muskoka and five centimetres on Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph.

The Muskoka Region, which includes Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes, has been grappling with flooding recently and several municipalities remain under a state of emergency.

Hundreds of military personnel have been dispatched to help with sandbagging, evacuations and other flood-response efforts.

One hard-hit community, Huntsville, lifted its state of emergency Wednesday after river flows and lake water levels began to decrease steadily.

Premier Ford plans to visit the flood-ravaged town on Friday.

- With files from CTV Barrie