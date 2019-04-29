

CTV Barrie





Soldiers remain on the ground in central Ontario's cottage country on Monday morning as several municipalities deal with flooding.

On Monday morning, Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith told reporters 60 soldiers and equipment arrived over the weekend to help, and an additional 30 reservists are coming today.

“Thank you. You are making a profound difference to the people of this community today,” he said.

The town currently has 17 roads closed due to flooding.

The mayor says 45,000 sandbags have been distributed and that the military is helping to fill and deliver more as Lake Muskoka continues to rise four to five centimetres over a few hours on Monday.

Bracebridge, Huntsville, Lake of Muskoka and Minden Hills have all declared states of emergency due to the flooding.

“Our heart goes out to our neighbouring communities going through this,” the mayor says. “We feel your pain.”

Hydro One says it will be waving delivery fees for anyone impacted by the floods.

- With files from The Canadian Press