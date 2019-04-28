

CTV Barrie





Rising water levels have forced the Mayor of the Township of Muskoka Lakes to declare a state of emergency.

The town sent a release on Sunday morning recommending property owners in low-lying areas adjacent to the Moon River to consider evacuating or to prepare to leave at a moment's notice.

“Our primary concern is the safety of our residents, and as such, after monitoring the situation over the past few days, we decided to declare an emergency, encouraging some residents to evacuate their homes,” said Phil Harding, Mayor of Muskoka Lakes.

Town officials are reminding residents and property owners to ensure docks and waterfront structures are secured or removed if safe to do so. Officials are also encouraging seasonal residents to refrain from visiting their property until the emergency has ended.

Sandbags are being provided and can be picked up at these locations:

Glen Orchard Yard, 3951 Muskoka Road 169

Patterson Yard, 1078 Raymond Road

Bala Sports Park, 3224 Muskoka Road 169

Hanna Park, 40 Bailey Street

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a drinking water advisory for the District of Muskoka, and advise properties in affected areas using well, lake or river water should assume it’s not drinkable.

People displaced by the flooding are asked to contact the Red Cross.