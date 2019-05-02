

Huntsville lifted its state of emergency on Wednesday, saying that water levels in the area were steadily decreasing.

Mayor Scott Aitchison tells CTV News that the town is “slowly, but surely getting back to normal.”

The mayor estimates there is roughly a half-a-million-dollars’ worth of damage done to roads and culverts.

Aitchison says this is the worst flooding the town has ever experienced, with the most significant challenge being how long it lasted.

The town says lake water had declined 15 centimetres by Wednesday evening and levels on Mary Lake had dropped seven centimetres.

Officials anticipate a steady decrease as water is now able to make its way through the system.

They will continue to monitor conditions.