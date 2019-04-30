

CTV Barrie





A sinking house demonstrates the devastation and destruction of the ongoing emergency in Bracebridge on Tuesday.

The home on Beaumont Farm Road is partially submerged by water as the area continues to be battered by flooding with more rain in the forecast.

“This is beyond heartbreaking,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith tweeted out on Tuesday afternoon. “This is what so many have been fighting so hard to prevent.”

Environment Canada forecasts 20 to 30 millimetres of rain for the area on Wednesday.