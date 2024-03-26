Georgian College celebrates student creativity by launching student-run jewellery store and art exhibit

Georgian College celebrates student creativity and hard work by launching a student-run jewellery store and a group art exhibit.

This new on-campus jewelry store will feature beautiful pieces from the Jewellery Design, Bench Skills, and Business programs.

"The new store is a unique opportunity for jewellery-making students to learn about the entire process of taking their creations from design and production to marketing and sales," said Andrea Wenckebach, design and visual arts professor.

First-year students will offer guests handcrafted jewelry, jewelry cleaning and inspection services.

The event will be open to the public on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sadlon Centre for Health, Wellness and Sciences at Georgian's Barrie Campus.

The Fine Arts program will hold an Arisel exhibition for graduating students on the same day.

This exhibition will showcase the skills of nine emerging artists in printmaking, drawing, painting, and sculpture.

Arisel will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Campus Gallery building.

"As these artists transition from their school environment to their professional arts careers, Arise! showcases their hard work over the course of their program. We're so excited to share their art with the Georgian community," said Amy Bagshaw, director of the Campus Gallery.