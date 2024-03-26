Georgian College celebrates student creativity by launching student-run jewellery store and art exhibit
Georgian College celebrates student creativity and hard work by launching a student-run jewellery store and a group art exhibit.
This new on-campus jewelry store will feature beautiful pieces from the Jewellery Design, Bench Skills, and Business programs.
"The new store is a unique opportunity for jewellery-making students to learn about the entire process of taking their creations from design and production to marketing and sales," said Andrea Wenckebach, design and visual arts professor.
First-year students will offer guests handcrafted jewelry, jewelry cleaning and inspection services.
The event will be open to the public on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sadlon Centre for Health, Wellness and Sciences at Georgian's Barrie Campus.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The Fine Arts program will hold an Arisel exhibition for graduating students on the same day.
This exhibition will showcase the skills of nine emerging artists in printmaking, drawing, painting, and sculpture.
Arisel will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Campus Gallery building.
"As these artists transition from their school environment to their professional arts careers, Arise! showcases their hard work over the course of their program. We're so excited to share their art with the Georgian community," said Amy Bagshaw, director of the Campus Gallery.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and wife's illnesses focus attention on future king, Prince William
With both his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate, absent from public duties as they undergo treatment for cancer, Prince William has come under the media and public spotlight like never before.
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
Financial mythbusting 101: Don't get stuck on financial advice that doesn't ring true
Financial experts say they encounter myths every day in their line of work. Popular examples are that home ownership is the only way to get rich or budgeting rules that are outdated.
opinion Will Trump's campaign of darkness and disarray succeed?
Despite the polls showing a neck-and-neck race for control of the White House, political analyst Eric Ham says it's becoming abundantly clear that Donald Trump's only pathway back to the presidency is by making the race ugly. Very ugly.
Environment Canada issues warnings over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he got a pacemaker fitted last week
Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that he underwent surgery last week to get a pacemaker fitted and is 'doing great.'
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Serious injuries after crash at major Kitchener intersection
One person has been seriously hurt after crash at a major Kitchener intersection Tuesday morning.
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
-
Received a text about a traffic ticket? It's fake, say police
Waterloo regional police are warning about a scam after a member with the service received a text urging them to pay a speeding ticket immediately to avoid being called to court and additional fines.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
-
'Another step closer': Western University researchers work on cure for AIDS
Researchers at Western University are another step closer to finding an "effective and affordable targeted treatment strategy for an HIV cure," according to the school.
-
Man critically injured after being struck by train
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in west London, Ont. on Monday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Robbery suspect sought in west end
Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a west end store.
-
Complaints of ATVs and dirt bikes on highways and private property
Windsor police say they have received numerous reports of ATVs, dirt bikes, and similar vehicles on highways and private property.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss": North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault Ste. Marie chocolate shop on global cocoa shortage
How bad weather and disease in West Africa is affecting a northern Ontario chocolate shop as Easter approaches.
-
Sudbury's Tracy Fleury wins gold at world curling championship
Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan and third Tracy Fleury had every reason to be confident entering the final at the World Women's Curling Championship.
-
Trucking company, director fined $140K for violating Environmental Protection Act
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police officer docked 10 days pay for off-duty fight with teens
An Ottawa police constable who was found guilty of discredible conduct for an off-duty fight with a group of teenagers in 2021 will have to forfeit 10 days, or 80 hours of pay.
-
St. Lawrence Seaway management offer assurances on safety of seaway bridges
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is offering assurances bridges along the seaway between Montreal and Lake Ontario are safe, after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore overnight.
-
Renfrew mayor facing new calls to resign
Renfrew Mayor Tom Sidney is facing calls to resign from the town's top political position, two months after council voted non-confidence in the mayor.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
-
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
-
Woman who warned of impending terror attack in downtown Toronto charged: police
Toronto police have laid charges against a woman who allegedly went to multiple locations in the Queen West area warning of an impending terrorist attack over the weekend.
Montreal
-
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP says it has arrested 13 people as part of a 'major operation' against a 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal.
-
Is there lead in your water pipes? Check out Montreal's interactive map to find out
If you're worried that your plumbing may contain traces of lead, the City of Montreal has created an interactive map to help put your mind at ease.
-
Freezing rain warnings for parts of Quebec, Montreal to see light rain
Wintry weather is not over yet for parts of Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating deadly tent fire in Saint John
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John, N.B.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
-
Dartmouth campground closure leaves people scrambling for a different living arrangement
People living at the Shubie Campground in Dartmouth throughout the winter are anticipating their living arrangement with the city to come to an end.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest Calgary man for human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation.
-
'Smacks of desperation': Donated baby formula being resold online
Harvest Manitoba is sounding the alarm over concerns baby formula the non-profit donated to those in need is being resold online.
-
Here’s what the province is forecasting for spring flood season
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its March flood outlook.
Calgary
-
Trudeau government set to make Calgary housing announcement
The federal government is making a housing announcement in Calgary Tuesday morning.
-
With completion in sight, what's next for the Trans Mountain pipeline project?
After more than four years of construction and at least $34 billion in costs, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is nearly complete.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Why this recent snowfall won't fix southern Alberta drought conditions
The Calgary area was the literal and figurative ground zero for the bulk of last week’s snow.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
-
Oilers, Jets square off in search of late-season kick
Following extended runs of success, both the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers have hit a snag.
Regina
-
Sask. government facing continued pressure to cut provincial gas tax
The Saskatchewan government faced more opposition pressure Monday to cut the provincial gas tax after Ontario announced a continued reduction of its gas tax for the remainder of 2024.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
-
National Wheelchair Curling Championships return to Moose Jaw
The National Wheelchair Curling Championships have taken over the Moose Jaw Events Centre for the second year in a row.
Saskatoon
-
'Hoping for the best': Some Sask. students feeling left out amid teacher job actions
Roman Iula and his peers were supposed to be putting the final touches on their routine for Saskatoon high school dance and cheer city finals.
-
Sask. government facing continued pressure to cut provincial gas tax
The Saskatchewan government faced more opposition pressure Monday to cut the provincial gas tax after Ontario announced a continued reduction of its gas tax for the remainder of 2024.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing near Metrotown sends man to hospital, another arrested
A stabbing near Burnaby's Metrotown sent one person to hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Burnaby refinery pays $31K firefighting bill after January incident that led to foul stench
A Burnaby refinery has paid back a bill of more than $31,000 connected to an incident that caused a foul stench and led to a public safety advisory earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Time of essence amid efforts to reunite orphaned B.C. orca calf with its pod
Intense efforts are underway to reunite an orca calf with its family pod after its mother was stranded and died in a tidal lagoon near the remote northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.