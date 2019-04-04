

CTV Barrie





After years of speculation, concern and protests, the location of where the new casino in Wasaga Beach will be built is finally revealed.

The company announced Thursday it plans to build the casino on the vacant land located between Highway 26 and Beachwood Drive near the Mosley Street roundabout in the town’s west end.

Wasaga Beach's previous town council named the roundabout site as one of five hopeful locations for the casino, along with at the beachfront and the former Waterworld property.

Mayor Nina Bifolchi said in a statement following the announcement, “We are thrilled that Gateway has settled on a site that will best meet its business needs, and we look forward to the construction phase starting.”

The facility is anticipated to generate 150 jobs and bring thousands back to the beach each year.

“We will also be looking at 1.5 to 2-million-dollars a year coming to the town to use for things in our community,” Bifolchi says.

Gateway Casino will run the casino with new modern amenities, including a restaurant with no age limit for families.

Gateway hopes to have shovels in the ground as early as this spring, once provincial and municipal approvals are in place.

The casino is expected to open summer 2020.