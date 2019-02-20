The decision was made years ago that a casino would be built in Wasaga Beach one day.

At a meeting on Thursday, town council will learn more about what to expect when OLG and Gateway Casino’s come to town.

Mayor Nina Bifolchi says the meeting is for information. No announcements are going to be made tomorrow.

“They might explain what kind of restaurants they put in, and how they operate so the general public can access them without going through the casino. But they’re not getting into the specifics of the location here,” she said.

While the location of the casino isn’t up for discussion at the meeting, Patrice McCammon with the local business association said it should be a top priority.

“Our understanding from other communities with Gateway Casinos is that they were very happy to work with the community on the location of where the casino would go.”

Previous councils already established five possible locations, including at the roundabout at Highway 26, the beachfront, and the former Water World property off River Road West.

Businesses along Main Street feel that the casino could help to revitalize one of the existing commercial areas or the beachfront.

The information meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday.