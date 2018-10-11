

CTV Barrie





The shores of southern Georgian Bay will soon be home to a casino and entertainment complex.

In a release on Thursday, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith announced, “Our team at town hall has worked diligently with Gateway the last four to five months to ensure Wasaga Beach was the chosen location for a casino.”

There are five possible locations under consideration in the town for the casino to be built. Town council will hold a vote once Gateway Casinos and Entertainment submits a preferred location.

According to the mayor, the casino will have 300 slot machines and 120 gaming seats.

The mayor anticipates the casino will create around 400 ‘well-paying’ jobs in Wasaga Beach. The mayor also said the town could expect a “dependable revenue stream from the casino, anywhere from $1.5-million to $2-million annually.”

Collingwood was the other possible site for the new casino, but in a statement on Thursday, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment told CTV News that Wasaga Beach was a perfect fit.

The town will meet with Gateway to discuss where, when and how they are going to build what the town says will be a 45-thousand square-foot facility.