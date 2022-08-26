Gas prices to drop Friday
Ontario gas prices are expected to drop to their lowest point since February 19, 2022.
Drivers can expect a five-cent drop at the pumps Friday.
But gas guru Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warns prices will begin to rise again shortly.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall
After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.
You have a doppelganger and probably share DNA with them, new study suggests
Two strangers who are completely unrelated look so similar, even facial recognition software had a hard time telling them apart from identical twins. But now scientists think they can explain what it is that makes them look so similar -- and could explain why each of us may have doppelganger.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
Elton John and Britney Spears unite on a new dance single
Elton John and Britney Spears have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single 'Hold Me Closer' that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
What we know about meningococcal disease amid outbreak in Toronto
Toronto has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease after one person has died and two others remain infected. CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know about the bacterial infection.
Atlantic
-
'I don't think it was very sincere': Families of N.S. shooting victims say Lucki's apology wasn't good enough
Some family members of victims killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting say RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki’s apology was not good enough.
-
Halifax police chief denies his force 'did not try at all' amid mass shooting
Halifax's police chief says his offer to send officers to back up the RCMP's response to the April 2020 mass shooting was turned down, even after senior tactical officers at the city were pushing for the force to send help.
-
No vacancy: Post-secondary students struggle to find spots to live
With less than two weeks before the start of classes, the Université de Moncton still has 120 students looking for either on or off-campus housing.
Montreal
-
Francois Legault in enviable position as Quebec election campaign set to begin
François Legault's win in the 2018 provincial election marked the start of a new era in Quebec politics after nearly 50 years of federalist-versus-separatist two-party rule.
-
Alouettes Christophe Normand faces charges of luring a teenager for sexual purposes
Montreal Alouettes player and former teacher Christophe Normand is facing charges of luring a teenage girl for sexual purposes. The Alouettes sent a release out on Thursday night saying the CFL team was aware of the allegations and taking this matter seriously and is trying to gather as much information as possible.
-
Drop in CEGEP enrolments this fall compared to last year
Preliminary data is showing a 1.1 per cent drop in the number of students enrolled in Quebec's 48 CEGEPs this fall compared to last year.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three people injured in ByWard Market shooting
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.
Toronto
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
-
Thieves target parking lots near Pearson airport to steal catalytic converters
After returning from a month-long trip, an Ontario woman was shocked to find the catalytic converter in her vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in a fenced lot at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Kitchener
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylaw
The City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
-
Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools
Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.
-
Two males being sought after reported assault in Kitchener park
A reported assault in Kitchener's Victoria Park has police looking for two suspects.
London
-
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
For the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
-
Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe
Friday Aug. 26, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion that rocked the small fishing community in Southwestern Ontario.
-
Are you leaving a big enough tip? Londoners ponder pandemic trend
Londoners are usually leaving a few extra coins in the gratuity jar at restaurants, bars, and other service-based businesses.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Affordable modular home development moves ahead in Sudbury
There is an innovative initiative underway in Sudbury that aims to address the affordable housing crisis.
-
Windsor
-
-
Evening fire in Windsor
Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a fire on Martinique Avenue in Windsor.
-
'It's a crisis': Access to mental health services a challenge
Michael Mahoney says the police shooting of a 70-year-old man downtown last week reminded him of his brother Matthew's death in 2018.
Calgary
-
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
Police investigating after body discovered near Banff Trail
Police are investigating after a body was discovered near Banff Trail on Thursday afternoon.
-
'It's what keeps me alive': Calgarian continues walking entire city post-heart attacks
Mark Shupe set out to walk all of Calgary's streets and he's on the way to completing his goal, even after suffering a pair of heart attacks.
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
Dawn Walker’s family relieved she’s back in Canada, awaiting court dates in Saskatoon
An Oregon judge ordered Dawn Walker to be returned to Canada on Tuesday, and her sister Kathy confirmed Walker is now in Surrey, B.C. awaiting a return to Saskatoon.
-
Sask. minister of highways says trust between producers and feds has been 'eroded'
Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways, Jeremy Cockrill, said he was standing up for provincial landowners when he sent a letter to the federal government about water samples from dugouts on private land.
Edmonton
-
-
Prairie Gardens closes 'temporarily' after Sturgeon County stop operations order
A popular adventure farm for families and u-pick fruit and vegetable garden north of Edmonton has been served notice by Sturgeon County to follow a stop operations order.
-
Vancouver
-
'A disaster': $64M in a single year to for-profit B.C. nursing companies amid 7-fold increase
Agency or travelling nurses were introduced to the province only a few years ago to backfill nursing vacancies, often in smaller rural hospitals and facilities. Over time, the cost to taxpayers has skyrocketed.
-
Surrey Mayor's stadium idea met with questions, criticism from political opponents
Doug McCallum's surprise proposal for Surrey to build a stadium larger than BC Place was immediately met with a wave of criticism from his political opponents.
-
Product shortage forces licensed B.C. cannabis stores to close
With a BCGEU picket line blocking the province’s liquor distribution branch and cutting off supply of legal cannabis, dozens of licensed pot stores have been forced to temporarily close their doors.