BARRIE -- The Ontario government gave garden centres and nurseries the green light to open their doors to the public on Friday.

Bradford Greenhouse Garden Gallery in Barrie opened its doors at 11 a.m., but a line-up of anxious customers wrapped around the centre as early as nine this morning.

The centre has to follow public health safety measures, only allowing 100 people inside the building at one time.

"Usually its jam-packed and narrow aisles and lots to see. Everything is spaced out this year so people can actually pass in aisles without being close to each other," explained assistant store manager, Gabrielle Polman.

Polman said even though it's unseasonable cold outside, the centre was still bustling.

Staff at Barrie's Garden Centre also geared up to open after receiving their notice 36 hours ago.

Manager Etti Mountain said it would take a couple of days to get used to, but she's relieved to see customers walk through the doors again.

"I just can't tell you how thrilled I am that we are open."

Both garden centres said that fruits and vegetables have been in high demand, even when it comes to online and curbside pickup.

On Saturday morning, hardware and safety supply stores are able to reopen to the public for in-store purchases, but must also adhere to Ontario's public health safety guidelines.

For a list of businesses that will be able to reopen in the coming days, click here.