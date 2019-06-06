Featured
Game 4 tonight: Where to watch the NBA Finals
Hundreds of Raptors' fans turned out at the Barrie Molson Centre for Game 3 on Wed., June 5, 2019 (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 5:58PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 1:57PM EDT
The Barrie Molson Centre will turn into Jurassic Park North on Friday night for Game four of the NBA Finals.
Here are some other places fans can watch for free as the Raptors take on the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors tonight:
- Park Place, Barrie will have a large outdoor screen
- Galaxy Cinema, Barrie south end (there are no tickets left for this event)
- Wasaga Beach, Rec Plex on Mosley Street
- Bracebridge, Griffin Gastro Pub parking lot
- Orangeville, a portion of Mill Street will close down for fans to watch the game
- Newmarket, Riverwalk Commons and at the Silver City theatre
Or if you would rather watch Game four at home, you can catch it on CTV Barrie or our sister-station, TSN.
Tip-off is at 9 p.m. from the Oracle Arena in Oakland.
The Raptors lead the series 2 to 1.
CTV News at 11 with Jayne Pritchard will follow the game.