

CTV Barrie





The Barrie Molson Centre will turn into Jurassic Park North on Friday night for Game four of the NBA Finals.

Here are some other places fans can watch for free as the Raptors take on the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors tonight:

Park Place, Barrie will have a large outdoor screen

Galaxy Cinema, Barrie south end (there are no tickets left for this event)

Wasaga Beach, Rec Plex on Mosley Street

Bracebridge, Griffin Gastro Pub parking lot

Orangeville, a portion of Mill Street will close down for fans to watch the game

Newmarket, Riverwalk Commons and at the Silver City theatre

Or if you would rather watch Game four at home, you can catch it on CTV Barrie or our sister-station, TSN.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. from the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Raptors lead the series 2 to 1.

CTV News at 11 with Jayne Pritchard will follow the game.