COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- Canadian legions had to close in March, like so many businesses, and even with the doors shut, the bills kept coming.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Barrie is home away from home for many veterans who were finally allowed back inside on Friday.

While the legion is open, fundraisers remain at a standstill, putting their future in question.

"We have to reduce our expenses and make sure we organize events to make enough money to survive and still be able to do some charity," said Barrie legion president Marcel Vigneault.

It's the same story at legion's across the country, and many fear they will have to close if the federal government doesn't step in with support.

Collingwood's legion also opened, while Stayner's will welcome back veterans on Thursday at 3 p.m. for a two-week trial to measure support.

Saving local legions is going to be an uphill battle with limited capacities, higher expenses and an older client base.

"If we don't have enough to get this thing, there is no more poppies, there's no more Remembrance Day, it's going to be something that everybody will miss, and I don't want it to go that far," said Vigneault.