BARRIE, ONT. -- The Furry Friends Animal Shelter in Barrie is in desperate need of foster and forever homes.

The shelter currently has 160 cats in 57 foster homes and 62 felines at the Barrie facility.

The pandemic has brought on an influx of cats at the shelter, with many on waiting lists.

"COVID has been difficult for people, so we've had surrenders because people lost their jobs and couldn't afford to keep their cat," said Furry Friends foster lead, Mel Hinch.

The Hart Drive shelter has several cats at PetValu stores for people to meet and hopefully adopt:

PetValu locations in Barrie and Innisfil are listed here:

Pet Valu Wellington Plaza (165 Wellington St. W., Barrie)

Pet Valu Cundles (617 Cundles Rd E., Barrie)

Pet Valu Yonge (632 Yonge St., Barrie)

Pet Valu Innisfil (1491 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil)

Pet Valu Bayfield (531 Bayfield Street North)

They also host Zoom introductions.

"We are forever trying to advertise cats that are ready, so we have had 302 adoptions since January," Hinch added.

Adoption fees included spaying/neutering, age-appropriate shots, deworming and flea prevention.

Kittens under one year cost $240, and adult cats are $200.

Furry Friends is reliant on donations to help cover the costs of caring for the hundreds of cats, including dental procedures.

Complete information on adopting, fostering or donating is available here.