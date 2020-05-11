BARRIE -- The local health unit has confirmed four new deaths in the region, marking one of the deadliest days in Simcoe Muskoka since the pandemic was declared.

Long-term care and retirement homes remain the hardest hit.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 11 people have now died at Bradford Valley Care Community.

A man in his 90s is the latest to pass away at the long-term care home from complications of COVID-19.

The health unit says a woman in her 70s living at Owen Hill Care Community also lost her life from the virus. Her death brings the Barrie long-term care facility's total to five.

Two other people who tested positive, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, died while in the hospital.

There are currently five institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

Allandale Station, a Barrie retirement home, was removed from the list over the weekend after health officials determined the single case to be a false positive.

Meanwhile, the number of cases continues to climb at Owen Hill.

Three women living at the facility are the most recent residents to become infected.

In total, 14 staff and 24 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene now has two residents and one staff member infected.

The health unit is reporting 16 new cases since Friday, bringing the region's total to 375.

But, according to the health unit, just over half the total cases have recovered.