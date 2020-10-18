BARRIE, ONT. -- Two more residents and two more staff members at Beeton’s Simcoe Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sixty-eight cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at the long-term care home since it was declared Oct. 2. Forty residents and 28 staff members have been infected. Six COVID-positive residents have died.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre took control of the county-run facility earlier this week to control the spread of coronavirus. The county has said that process was difficult since many of those infected never showed symptoms.

Ontario reported Sunday that 79 long-term care homes have outbreaks of COVID-19.