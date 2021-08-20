BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Friday morning for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.

The advisory is in place for:

Orillia

Lagoon City

Washago

Bracebridge

Gravenhurst

Port Carling

Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound

Rosseau

Killbear Park

Hanover

Dundalk

Southern Grey County

Owen Sound

Blue Mountains

Northern Grey County

Environment Canda said locally dense fog would continue for a few more hours early this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

The sun is expected to burn off the fog as mainly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 30, feeling like 38 with the humidex 38. The UV index 8 or very high.