Flesherton high school celebrates first black history month initiative

Students and teachers at a local Flesherton high school are ensuring the conversation around inclusion and the stories from the past are front and center through its black history month initiative.

"Creating a space where students know that they matter is really important, and it's very valuable to me," said Rebecca Rose-Peacock, a Grey Highlands secondary school teacher.

The teacher recognized a need for greater awareness surrounding diversity and black history within the school after a change in demographic enrolment.

"The demographics within the school are changing very rapidly, and it is changing from something that really was a white rural town to something that is much more diverse, and with the changing student population, I thought it was really important to honour and celebrate the diversity that we have in our school," said Rose-Peacock.

Images of black Canadians and stories outlining a local connection to the underground railroad can be found through the hallways of the school, information and history that Rose-Peacock says are important for students to know.

"In the early and mid-1800s, this whole area had huge African American influence as escaped slaves came up from the railroad and settled here," said Rose-Peacock.

While the month recognizes the past, Rose-Peacock says it also focuses on enhancing the lives of black Canadians in the future.

The school also held a Pan-African flag-raising ceremony and has plans to hold more events in the coming weeks.