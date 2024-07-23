BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bridge construction in New Tec will result in road closures and detours

    A road closed sign. (CTV News)
    Construction on Maynard Bridge in August will result in road closure and restrictions for most of the month.

    Officials with the Town of New Tecumseth say bridge repairs will begin on Aug. 6.

    Various work will be done during the bridge closure, including repairs to bridge abutments, installation of embankment slope protection, construction of asphalt curb and gutter and spillways, and asphalt paving repairs.

    During construction, Sideroad 10 will be closed between the 12th Line and 13th Line. The detour routes will also include the 11th Line, Sideroad 15 and 13th Line.

    Only emergency and local traffic will be allowed through.

    The Maynard Bridge project is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 30. 

