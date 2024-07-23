BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man, 79, dies after being struck by dump truck

    Yellow police tape surrounds an area for an investigation. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Yellow police tape surrounds an area for an investigation. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Share

    York Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a dump truck.

    According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a dump truck Tuesday morning in the area of Davis Drive and Warden Avenue in the Town of East Gwillimbury.

    The pedestrian, a 79-year-old man, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    He was pronounced dead later in hospital.

    The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene.

    Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses and ask anyone with dashcam or video surveillance footage of the deadly collision to contact 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7131.

     

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News