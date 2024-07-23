Man, 79, dies after being struck by dump truck

York Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a dump truck.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a dump truck Tuesday morning in the area of Davis Drive and Warden Avenue in the Town of East Gwillimbury.

The pedestrian, a 79-year-old man, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead later in hospital.



The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses and ask anyone with dashcam or video surveillance footage of the deadly collision to contact 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7131.



