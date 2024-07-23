Barrie road to reopen one lane during construction to help improve traffic flow

Changes are coming to a busy road in Barrie's south end that has been closed to through traffic for construction to make getting around the area more convenient.

On Tuesday, the City issued a release noting Bayview Drive would have one lane open to through traffic starting July 30 to "allow for one lane of continuous, one-way traffic."

Since the road work got underway, motorists have had to access businesses along Bayview Drive between Big Bay Point Road and Little Avenue from either end, depending on where they need to go. However, starting next week, one lane will be open to southbound traffic.

"Bayview Drive will only be able to be accessed from Little Avenue. There will be no access to Bayview from Big Bay Point Road," the City noted.

Businesses along the construction zone remain open to the public.

The project will see the road widened to three lanes, one in each direction and a continuous two-way turning lane. It will also feature bike lanes and a sidewalk, which that section of Bayview Drive currently lacks, forcing pedestrians to walk along the shoulder.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.