Provincial police have charged a 44-year-old man from Little Britain in connection to a fatal fire in Kawartha Lakes.

The OPP were called to a home on Aino Beach Road in Mariposa Township early Tuesday morning after a woman’s body was found at the scene of a house fire.

The victim has been identified as Heeley Rae Balanga.

Police arrested Ross Ronald Dion on Sunday and charged him with first-degree murder and arson - disregard for human life.

Dion will appear in a Lindsay court on June 7.