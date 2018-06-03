Featured
First-degree murder, arson charges laid after deadly fire in Kawartha Lakes
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 7:45PM EDT
Provincial police have charged a 44-year-old man from Little Britain in connection to a fatal fire in Kawartha Lakes.
The OPP were called to a home on Aino Beach Road in Mariposa Township early Tuesday morning after a woman’s body was found at the scene of a house fire.
The victim has been identified as Heeley Rae Balanga.
Police arrested Ross Ronald Dion on Sunday and charged him with first-degree murder and arson - disregard for human life.
Dion will appear in a Lindsay court on June 7.