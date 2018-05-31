

CTV Barrie





A woman was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Kawartha Lakes, and now her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The OPP were called to a home on Aino Beach Road in Mariposa Township early Tuesday morning after a woman’s body was found at the scene of a house fire.

An autopsy identified the victim as 35-year-old Heeley Rae Balanga. Her death is now being treated as a homicide.

The OPP is trying to figure out what Balanga was doing in her final days. Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of Aino beach Road and Rainbow Bridge Road between 9 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.