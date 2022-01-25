Firefighters face million-dollar blaze in Muskoka Lakes

Firefighters in Muskoka Lakes battled frigid temperatures Tuesday while trying to put out a blaze that caused $1-million worth of damage.

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department says a structure on Hesner's Lake Road was "fully involved" when they arrived.

Officials did not elaborate on what kind of building had burned but said no one was displaced by the fire and no one was injured.

It is not clear how the fire may have started.

Fire Chief Ryan Murrell expects to share more information on Wednesday.