Fire crews battle massive house fire in Wasaga Beach

BARRIE,ONT. -

Fire crews in Wasaga Beach spent several hours battling a large house fire Tuesday evening.

According to fire officials, the fire started just before 9 p.m. on Old Mosley street, when crews arrived the house which was vacant became fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the house was under construction at the time of the fire and propane tank explosions were confirmed at the time of the blaze, however, crews are unsure if the explosions were the cause of the blaze.

Fire crews have confirmed no injuries were reported and a cause is still under investigation.