Following weeks of hot, dry weather more municipalities across the region have issued fire bans.

Algonquin Park put a fire ban into place on Wednesday. Only portable appliances that have a shut-off valve are allowed for cooking or heating.

All of Northern York Region is now under a total fire ban. This includes East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Newmarket, Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Beausoleil First Nation issued a total fire ban on Wednesday for Christian Island, Beckwith Island, Hope Island and Cedar Point.

Fire departments in Dufferin County have issued a fire ban.

A total fire ban was issued for Muskoka, Penetanguishene, Tiny and Tay Townships on Tuesday.

On Monday, fire departments in Adjala-Tosorontio, Barrie, Bradford, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte and Severn upgraded the fire danger rating to high. Wasaga Beach also has a high fire danger rating.

A burn ban includes campfires, outdoor cooking fires, burning of debris and fireworks. All burn permits are suspended during the fire ban.

The fire danger rating is expected to be upgraded to 'extreme' throughout the region by Friday if we don’t see any precipitation. The rating means the chances of starting a brush fire in these communities is very likely if there’s an open flame.