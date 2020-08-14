BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia is investigating a fight that broke out after two dogs were removed from a car in a parking lot.

The OPP says a couple was at a Front Street North business when they saw the two dogs left alone in a vehicle. They say they waited for some time before taking the dogs out and putting them in an air-conditioned vehicle.

Police say the owner of the dogs was upset to find they had been taken, leading to the altercation.

Police arrived but said the owner of the dogs had already left the area.

Officers are looking for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Police say that leaving a pet in a vehicle with no ventilation could result in the animal's death, along with a hefty fine.

They suggest calling the police if you are concerned about the well-being of an animal to avoid these types of incidents, which police say could make "a difficult situation worse."