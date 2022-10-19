Field trip aims to open student's eyes to careers in skilled trades

Construction associations hope a high school field trip will spark an interest in skilled trades as the need for workers increases in Ontario.

Students from Simcoe County and Muskoka interested in skilled trades visited civil and commercial sites Wednesday.

"It's very important for us to show that future generation that this is a great viable opportunity for them," said Alison Smith, Barrie Construction Association executive director. "There is a skilled trade shortage."

The field trip also taught many students that not all paths to a successful career are through university.

"It's not just mundane work. You're part of a team. The team is working together to build something, and that is hard to explain through a textbook," Smith added.

"When we talk about it in a classroom, a lot of people don't understand, whereas here it's hands-on, and you see people doing, and you see the work," said student Nadia Zaharuk.

"Rather than paying and paying and paying for student loans for tuition, you can start earning money straight out of high school," noted Smith.

The Barrie Construction Association and Simcoe County Heavy Construction Association say they are committed to helping students get placements and apprenticeships to make their way on a successful career path.