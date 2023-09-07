Feds invest $5M in Orillia manufacturer to combat plastic waste, boost jobs

The federal government announced a $5 million investment in EcoPoly Solutions Inc., an Orillia-based manufacturer known for its 100 per cent recyclable plastic products.

The multi-million-dollar boost will help grow production while creating more than 50 new jobs.

EcoPoly reports a recent surge in global demand for its recyclable plastic products. The company plans to acquire cutting-edge, automated, high-speed manufacturing equipment with this funding.

The investment will significantly boost their production capabilities, particularly for larger, biodegradable trash liners vital in the agricultural and food services sector.

The government says by improving the management of plastic waste, Canada stands to make substantial progress in reducing carbon emissions by 1.8 megatons annually.

"Our government is investing in businesses like EcoPoly so you can continue to create the made-in-Canada jobs, products, and solutions that will remain here for years to come," said Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Additionally, the feds project these initiatives could generate billions of dollars in revenue and create roughly 42,000 jobs by 2030.