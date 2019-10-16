Featured
Fatality on GO Train Barrie Line causes delays
A GO Trasnit locomotive sits on the tracks at Union Station in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 4:58PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:15PM EDT
The Barrie GO Transit Line experienced delays due to a fatality on the tracks earlier this afternoon.
All trains were suspended north of Maple after the fatality shortly before 3:00 p.m.
York Regional Police are investigating the incident that happened in the area of Keele Street and Kirby Road.