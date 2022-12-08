Fatal trailer fire in Alliston investigated by police

A fire at the Rolling Hills Campground in New Tecumseth early Thursday morning left one person dead.

The New Tecumseth Fire Services was alerted to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. at a trailer in the campground.

When crews arrived, they found the trailer engulfed in flames and threatening nearby trailers.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, police say they found a body inside.

Police aren't releasing the victim's identity until the family has been notified.

The cause of the fire and the victim's death are under investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is attending the scene.