Promises for an electrifying show from one of rock n roll’s best have been put on hold.

The Rolling Stones announced on Saturday that frontman Mick Jagger was told by doctors he cannot go on tour at this time.

Jagger sent a tweet to fans saying, “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America and Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this”

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

The Stone’s No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami. The only Canadian date was June 29 at the Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Fans like Theresa Sandy were notified by an email from Ticketmaster. She had tickets to take her entire family to the show.

“I brought The Stones into my home and introduced them to my son and daughter, and they're fans as well.”

Sandy says she spent $18-hundred for the June concert, purchasing eight tickets with VIP parking.

“This was gonna be a family affair to go to. You know this was something that I could share with my adult children.”

She added despite being a life-long fan; this would have been her first time seeing the band live in concert.

“I have feelings of disappointment and sadness.”

That’s not the case for Sue Burnett who says she’s seen Jagger’s moves on stage more than 20 times; Burl’s Creek would have made it 23.

She says she booked tickets for the Miami show, “then we heard they were coming to burl's creek, so we cancelled all those plans and sold those tickets and bought tickets for Burl's Creek.”

She says she’s trying to stay positive.

“It hasn’t been cancelled, so there’s still time.”

Republic Live said in a statement that they will share more information as it comes available, and remind ticket holders to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.

With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press.