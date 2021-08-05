BARRIE, ONT. -- A vacationing family is without a place to stay after the cottage they were renting was destroyed by fire Wednesday.

Tiny Township Fire Chief Dave Flewelling tells CTV News the cottage was being rented by a family of four. The family was not inside the Tiny Beaches Road South home when the fire broke out at around 5 p.m.

A number of people passing by called 911 to report the fire. Fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire billowing from the small cottage.

With no hydrants in the area, a fire tanker delivered water to the site. Eight emergency teams battled to save the severely damaged home.

The siding of a neighbouring cottage was also damaged during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the damage is estimated at approximately $300,000.

Flewelling is reminding people to always check for working smoke alarms and have fire safety and escape plans for your family no matter where you're staying.