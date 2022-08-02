Fail-to-remain driver owes $30,000

Police are hoping someone will recognize the blurry image of a man who knocked out the power on Bell Farm Road in June. (SUBMITTED BY BPS) Police are hoping someone will recognize the blurry image of a man who knocked out the power on Bell Farm Road in June. (SUBMITTED BY BPS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver