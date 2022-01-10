Extreme cold, snow squall warnings issued for Simcoe Muskoka, Grey Bruce

Bitterly cold temperatures with a wind chill near -30C will hit the region Monday evening, marking the coldest night of the season yet.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold weather alert for several parts of the region as temperatures plummet.

Winds chills are forecast to improve Tuesday morning after sunrise.

"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," the weather agency warns.

"To reduce your risk, avoid exposure to the cold by covering exposed skin with a hat, gloves, scarf, and take regular breaks from the cold, in warm locations whenever possible," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit advised in a release on Monday.

Additionally, snowblowers will be working overtime, with a snow squall warning issued for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Grey Bruce and Muskoka.

Snow started to fall Sunday afternoon and persisted into Monday morning, as Environment Canada issued various watches and warnings around the region.

The weather agency expects 15 to 25 centimetres of snow to fall throughout the day.

Local accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres are possible by the evening before the snow tapers off around midnight.

Environment Canada says that blowing snow could impact visibility and cause some roads to become snow-covered or icy.