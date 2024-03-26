Erratic driver on Highway 400 charged with being impaired

Provincial police had a 27-year-old man's vehicle impounded for a week after a caller alerted them to an "erratic driver" along Highway 400.

The accused was pulled over on the highway at King Road in Vaughan and charged with being impaired after a roadside screening test allegedly registered a fail.

Police posted about the incident on social media, adding a picture of several crushed beer cans and an open box of alcohol lying on a vehicle seat.

"An impaired driver is off the road," OPP stated in the post on X, formerly Twitter.

The accused, from Whitby, was also handed a 90-day driver's licence suspension.