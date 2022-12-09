'Erratic and dangerous' driver arrested in Barrie for nearly hitting cruiser, running red light and fail-to-remains

Barrie police charged a 26-year-old man following reports of an "erratic and dangerous" driver on city streets earlier this week.

Early Tuesday afternoon, police say several complaints were made about a silver-coloured SUV in the area of Dunlop Street and Hart Drive that was responsible for fail-to-remain collisions.

After investigating, the police determined that there had been only one collision at the intersection of Dunlop Street and Hart Drive, where the silver SUV hit two pick-up trucks travelling in opposite directions.

Police say the driver of the SUV continued to drive aggressively at high speeds, attracting the attention of other motorists who provided details to officers.

Police say they searched the area and eventually spotted the SUV at Bayfield and Wellington streets, where it was spotted running a red light and almost hitting a marked police vehicle.

The SUV was last seen in the area of Wellington and St. Vincent streets.

Later that day, police say they received a call about an abandoned vehicle in a parking lot on Owen Street and determined that it was the same SUV from earlier.

The following day, the 26-year-old driver, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop after an accident.

He was remanded into custody and held for a bail hearing.

In a release, the Barrie Police Service thanked the public for its assistance in providing details about the SUV and the ongoing investigation.