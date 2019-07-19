

CTV Barrie





Quick action by a bank employee helped to avert a robbery on Friday afternoon in Barrie.

Police say officers were called to the Scotiabank at the corner of Mapleview Drive and Yonge St. just before 1:30 p.m.

According to police the man, who was armed with a shotgun, tried to enter the bank’s main entrance, but an employee was able to lock the door to the branch before the suspect could enter the building.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene heading northbound on Yonge St. in a grey coloured new model four-door SUV.

The male suspect is described as:

White

20’s or 30’s

Approximately 6’ tall, slim build

Wearing a dark blue New York Mets hat baseball hat, pink or red bandana, grey long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, dark shoes with a white toe cap and soles, gloves, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.