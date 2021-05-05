BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP charged a Victoria Harbour man in a fatal crash in Severn Township that happened in February.

Police say a Severn Township man was driving a car that collided with a dump truck on Quarry Road and St. Amant Road on Feb. 5.

John Bull, 60 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old dump truck driver has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, causing death by criminal negligence and public mischief.