Police investigate fatal crash in Severn Township
Published Friday, February 5, 2021 3:09PM EST Last Updated Friday, February 5, 2021 5:22PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- A serious collision on Quarry Road in Severn Township claimed the life of a 60-year-old man on Friday.
Orillia OPP says the man's car and a dump truck collided in the area between Mayhew Road and North River Drive.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police expect the road to remain closed for some time to investigate what happened to cause the deadly crash.