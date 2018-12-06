

CTV Barrie





No one was injured in a house fire in Angus on Wednesday evening that the homeowners suspect may have been caused by a dryer vent.

Fire crews got the call at approximately 8:30 p.m. for a house fire on Truax Crescent.

Neighbours say the homeowners had just returned from vacation and were doing laundry. They left the house, and that’s when the fire erupted.

Crews managed to extinguish the blaze.

Damage is estimated at approximately $75,000.