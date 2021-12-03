Drug trafficking in Midland leads to two arrests

Midland police officers arrested two men after finding close to 200 grams of cocaine, drug packaging materials, cellphones and hundreds of dollars in cash.

The Emergency Response Team and provincial police say they stopped the suspects on Wednesday and issued search warrants at three different homes in Midland.

The two men face various charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of drug trafficking and the possession of property obtained by crime.

According to the police, they have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.