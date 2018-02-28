

CTV Barrie





There has been a rise in the number of suspected drug overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says between Feb. 12 and 25, there were 44 suspected unintentional drug overdoses at North Simcoe Muskoka hospitals.

“This was significantly higher than the comparable average for the previous eight-weeks, which was 25 suspected unintentional drug overdose visits per two-weeks,” the health unit said in a statement to CTV News.

The health unit says it doesn’t know the source of the overdoses. However, it says that “bootleg” fentanyl is being mixed with other street drugs and counterfeit prescription pills.

“It’s very difficult to know what types of drugs are being illegally sold on the street, so people who are using any substances recreationally need to take extra care, and to carry naloxone in the event of an opioid overdose,” said associate medical officer of health Dr. Lisa Simon in a statement.

The health unit says it will continue to monitor the situation.