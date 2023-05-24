Driver handed 30-day licence suspension for stunt driving in Dufferin County

A driver caught speeding nearly 70 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in Dufferin County will have to find a new ride for the next month after being slapped with a temporary licence suspension.

Provincial police say an officer clocked the accused travelling 149km/h through Amaranth Township in a posted 80km/h zone.

The officer charged the accused with stunt driving, which also comes with an immediate vehicle impoundment for 14 days at the registered owner's expense.