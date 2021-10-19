Driver destroys pickup truck in crash with telephone pole, police say
A 24-year-old Penetanguishene man faces impaired driving charges and suffered minor injuries after totalling his pickup truck in a crash with a telephone pole early Tuesday morning in Penetanguishene, police say.
Members of the Georgian Bay OPP were called to the area of Champlain Road and Military Road around 4:40 a.m. and arrived to find the "destroyed pickup truck and the broken telephone pole."
After an investigation, police say the man claiming to be the driver was "displaying signs of impairment" and was arrested and taken to an OPP detachment to provide breath samples.
The man faces several charges, including dangerous operation and operation while impaired.
The accused's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and the truck was impounded for the week.
He has been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for November 4.
Ontario reports 328 new COVID-19 cases as seven-day average drops
