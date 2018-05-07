Featured
Driver clocked going 130 km/h near Innisfil school: SSP
A South Simcoe Police detachment can be seen in Cookstown, Ont. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (CTV Barrie)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 12:45PM EDT
Police say a driver was clocked going more than twice the speed limit near a school in Innisfil over the weekend.
The South Simcoe Police officer was conducting speed enforcement on Innisfil Beach Road at Alcona Glen Public School on Sunday afternoon.
Police say a vehicle was clocked going more than 130 km/h. The posted speed limit in the area is 50 km/h.
An 18-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving.
His vehicle was seized and impounded.