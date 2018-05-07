

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police say a driver was clocked going more than twice the speed limit near a school in Innisfil over the weekend.

The South Simcoe Police officer was conducting speed enforcement on Innisfil Beach Road at Alcona Glen Public School on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle was clocked going more than 130 km/h. The posted speed limit in the area is 50 km/h.

An 18-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

His vehicle was seized and impounded.