Driver charged with towing unsafe load walks home: OPP

An Ontario Provinical Police officer stops a pickup truck for towing an unsafe load of straw bales in Amaranth Township, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 16, 2022 (OPP) An Ontario Provinical Police officer stops a pickup truck for towing an unsafe load of straw bales in Amaranth Township, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 16, 2022 (OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver