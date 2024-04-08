Driver allegedly blows over 2x legal alcohol limit after crashing into Barrie beauty salon
A 68-year-old man from Innisfil is charged with impaired driving after police say he crashed his vehicle into a business in Barrie and took off.
The collision happened Sunday night at a beauty salon in a plaza on Anne Street South near Dunlop Street.
Police say the vehicle was found nearby, and the driver appeared to show signs of being intoxicated.
The accused allegedly blew over twice the legal alcohol limit when given a breathalyzer at the police station.
He was also charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision.
Police handed him a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like magic': Total solar eclipse moves across parts of Canada, crowds in awe
Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.
4 arrested in connection with murder of 22-year-old in Penticton, B.C.
Police investigating the 2021 murder of a man in Penticton, B.C., have arrested four people in connection with the case, including three who were youths at the time of the killing.
Canada is on track to spend tens of billions more on defence in the coming years. Here's where it's headed
Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
WATCH Time-lapse video shows the solar eclipse across North America
Watch time-lapse video of the solar eclipse as it occurred from Mexico to Canada.
Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
Here are some highlights from the total solar eclipse in Ontario
Hundreds of people across Ontario looked up to the skies to view the total solar eclipse on Monday – a rare celestial event that will not return for another 120 years.
Why this year's eclipse is different from the last one in 2017
In addition to being a rare phenomenon, Monday's total solar eclipse is different than the last one visible from North America in 2017 for a few reasons.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Tributes to Ontario couple killed in Swiss avalanche
Capt. Sean Thomas and Nicole Nagy were snowboarding in Switzerland over the Easter long weekend when both presumably died in an avalanche.
-
‘EePispe 2024’: Eclipse cake gone wrong in Kitchener, Ont.
A work party in Kitchener, Ont. may not have gotten the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
-
The Hub still sits empty in Stratford as former owner faces fraud charges
The Stratford business community hopes a new establishment will take over the former Hub restaurant.
London
-
London, Ont. jury hears disturbing evidence at child abuse case involving parents
A London, Ont. jury heard horrific testimony Monday surrounding the alleged abuse of several children at the hands of their mother and father.
-
Brief totality reached for solar eclipse in Tillsonburg
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will began to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
-
Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
Windsor
-
Solar eclipse 2024 impresses crowds in Windsor-Essex
As the total solar eclipse fell over parts of southwestern Ontario Monday, many residents watched online and in person across the region.
-
Windsorite convicted in grisly 2004 murder of taxicab driver wants early parole
Ali Al-Shammari, 38, has been in prison since 2007 after being convicted of first-degree murder by a jury.
-
Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what the total solar eclipse looked like at its peak in Ontario
Though the skies clouded the total solar eclipse as it peaked through Toronto, several onlookers still donned their certified solar shades to view the 'once-in-a-lifetime' celestial event.
-
Drunk Sudbury man arrested trying to hitchhike on Hwy. 400
A 37-year-old Sudbury man heading to the airport Sunday with his buddies for a trip south ended up in the holding cells of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment.
-
Men who started Sudbury fire that killed three people testify at murder trial
A murder trial in Sudbury will continue Tuesday with testimony of one of the men who admitted to starting the fire that killed three people.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
After ‘disastrous’ winter, Sault tourism officials hope for strong summer
As we near summer, northern tourism officials are taking stock of the winter that was (or wasn’t) and looking to the next busy season for the industry.
-
Sault driver clocked at 108 km/h in a 50 km/h zone
On April 5, officers with Sault police charged a 23-year-old resident with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED Get your car ready for spring with these 7 tips
While winter car maintenance often takes center stage, neglecting spring preparations can lead to potential issues down the road. Here’s how you can get your car ready for spring while maximizing your savings with a CAA Membership.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse brings breathtaking views across eastern Ontario
Thousands of people gathered as a solar eclipse moved across eastern Ontario Monday afternoon, achieving totality in several communities.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
-
Tractor trailer driver seriously injured after crash on Hwy. 417
Ottawa paramedics say the driver of a tractor trailer had to be airlifted to hospital after a crash on Highway 417 Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Here are some highlights from the total solar eclipse in Ontario
Hundreds of people across Ontario looked up to the skies to view the total solar eclipse on Monday – a rare celestial event that will not return for another 120 years.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto Blue Jays take on Mariners in home opener
The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home.
-
State of emergency ends in Niagara Region after eclipse ends 'without incident'
The state of emergency that was declared by Niagara Region in advance of Monday’s total solar eclipse is now over.
Montreal
-
Parts of southern Quebec have front-row seat for total solar eclipse
People gathered across southern Quebec Monday to get a rare view of a total solar eclipse. Parts of the province will have a front-row seat for the phenomenon, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking out sunlight for a brief period.
-
No charges in pedestrian's death in St-Michel
A 54-year-old truck driver will not be charged in the death of a pedestrian last June after a Quebec coroner's report and recommendations.
-
Canada's swim trials shift to Toronto from Montreal because of fire, pool closure
Canada's Olympic and Paralympic swim trials have been moved from Montreal to Toronto.
Atlantic
-
People across the Maritimes take time to observe historic eclipse
Chris Hadfield was one of thousands of people across the Maritimes who observed the celestial event, which won’t repeat in the region until 2079.
-
Everything you need to know about solar eclipses
The eclipse moved over a large swath of North America and during the brief period when the moon totally covered the sun, day transformed to night with a show of streamers and magnetic loops dancing around the sun.
-
New Glasgow police ask for the public’s help locating missing senior
The New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help locating 73-year-old Adair Townsend.
Winnipeg
-
Takeoff: WestJet increasing flights from Winnipeg to Montreal and Ottawa, adds direct Nashville route
If you’re looking to fly out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, you’ll now have more flight options.
-
'Magical feeling': Manitobans take in partial solar eclipse
Manitobans gathered to watch a rare celestial event on Monday.
-
Time to tee off: City of Winnipeg to open golf courses earlier
Get ready to hit the links in Winnipeg, just over two weeks earlier than last year thanks to the mild weather.
Calgary
-
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
-
Calgary police seek pair charged in vicious 2019 kidnapping, assault
Two Calgarians accused in a brutal 2019 kidnapping and assault are wanted by police after missing a court appearance.
-
Man charged after dog attacks Calgary officer
Calgary police have charged one man in an incident in the Manchester industrial area last week that saw an officer attacked by a dog.
Edmonton
-
2 dead after daylight shooting in south Edmonton residential neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
-
Emotions 'boil over': Perry, Kane speak about disagreement on Oilers bench
Disagreements happen, and sometimes they cross a line. Take the case of Corey Perry and Evander Kane — Edmonton Oilers teammates and wily National Hockey League veterans both — who caught the attention of the Saturday broadcast of their game against the Calgary Flames over an apparent disagreement between them.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
Regina
-
In Pictures
In Pictures Here's what Monday's solar eclipse looked like in Saskatchewan
Monday's solar eclipse was only partial in Saskatchewan, but with proper eyewear it was still possible to see the moon crossing paths with the sun during the early afternoon hours.
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins with jury selection
The trial for a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 began Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina with the selection of a 14 person jury.
-
Sask. river crossing attracts crowd as fish make upstream journey
The Arm River low level crossing was host to a fascinating sight over the weekend — as schools of determined fish made their journey upriver.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon property 'crawls' with swarms of maple bugs
Bob Muckalt rarely had to deal with maple bugs before he and his wife Rita bought their home in Confederation Park in 2021.
-
Sask. rural community calls for 'creative' solution to long-term care bed closures
Nearly a third of long-term beds at a Duck Lake care home are closed, causing growing concern for community members.
-
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Vancouver
-
Fire 'intentionally set' behind Chinatown restaurant: VFRS
Firefighters knocked down a blaze that started in the back alley of a restaurant in Vancouver’s Chinatown on Monday afternoon.
-
'Time is running out': Surrey parents worried about StrongStart program's future
Parents, teachers and disability advocates gathered Monday to share their concerns about the possible closure of StrongStart and call for more provincial funding.
-
4 arrested in connection with murder of 22-year-old in Penticton, B.C.
Police investigating the 2021 murder of a man in Penticton, B.C., have arrested four people in connection with the case, including three who were youths at the time of the killing.
Vancouver Island
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
B.C. launches spring COVID-19 booster program, targeting vulnerable and unvaccinated
British Columbia is rolling out another round of COVID-19 vaccination boosters, with invitations starting to go out Monday.
-
Transit-oriented development coming to Victoria, premier announces
A new transit-oriented development will be coming to the Victoria area, B.C.'s premier announced Monday.