Driver accused of impaired crashes into cemetery, landing on top of headstone

An Owen Sound man faces impaired driving charges after allegedly losing control of his vehicle and going through a cemetery.

Owen Sound police said they responded to the incident shortly after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a silver Nissan Altima stuck on top of a headstone at Greenwood Cemetery with both front wheels off the ground.

Police said they seized open containers of alcohol from the man’s car.

The driver provided a breath sample, which police said showed his blood-alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit.

He faces charges of impaired driving, operating a vehicle with an excess blood alcohol level, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

His license was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded.

Police say no one was injured.

The vehicle and headstone sustained substantial damage.

The accused will appear in court next month.