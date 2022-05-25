Driver accused of impaired crashes into cemetery, landing on top of headstone

A car rests on top of a headstone at the Greenwood Cemetery after crashing through the Owen Sound, Ont., cemetery on Tues., May 24, 2022 (Owen Sound Police/Twitter) A car rests on top of a headstone at the Greenwood Cemetery after crashing through the Owen Sound, Ont., cemetery on Tues., May 24, 2022 (Owen Sound Police/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver